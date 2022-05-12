AI in security: who are the top vendors and products?

Stuart Sumner
clock • 1 min read

Computing's research director John Leonard presents findings from the brand's research arm Delta, showing how independently-sourced customers view the AI security products they use every day

With threats ever-evolving and organisations of all sizes under constant attack, many turn to AI and automation to help defend their systems and data.

But the available tools and buzz-words are expanding almost as fast as the threats, and with it the hype and marketing whitewash.

Computing's research arm Delta has spoken to hundreds of independently-sourced European-based end users of AI security tools in order to find out how well these products really work, how easy they are to use and integrate, and what hidden costs there may be, among other factors.

In this video, taken from the Cyber Security Festival 2021, Computing's research director John Leonard explains market trends, and how respondents ranked their tools.

The Cyber Security Festival is back for 2022, with a stellar line-up of the industry's best talent and speakers. With a live day on the 9th June, followed by virtual days on the 15th and 16th, there's something for everyone. Register today to guarantee your place!

Related Topics

Stuart Sumner
Author spotlight

Stuart Sumner

View profile
More from Stuart Sumner

Boots focuses on 'inclusive IT' and professionalism

UKIT Awards: Entry tips from a 2021 winner

More on Mobile Phones

Google to enable DIY repair for Pixel smartphones with iFixit. Source: iFixit
Mobile Phones

Google to enable DIY repair for Pixel smartphones with iFixit

Dev Kundaliya
clock 11 April 2022 • 3 min read
Apple announces Self Service Repair programme to let customer fix devices themselves
Components

Apple announces Self Service Repair programme to let customer fix iPhones themselves

'We never thought we'd see the day' says iFixit

Dev Kundaliya
clock 18 November 2021 • 2 min read
EU pushes for USB-C charging for all mobile phones, Apple disagrees
Mobile Phones

EU pushes for USB-C charging for all mobile phones, Apple disagrees

Move will reduce waste and save consumers money says EU; it will stifle choice and innovation says Apple

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 23 September 2021 • 2 min read