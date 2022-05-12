AI in security: who are the top vendors and products?

With threats ever-evolving and organisations of all sizes under constant attack, many turn to AI and automation to help defend their systems and data.

But the available tools and buzz-words are expanding almost as fast as the threats, and with it the hype and marketing whitewash.

Computing's research arm Delta has spoken to hundreds of independently-sourced European-based end users of AI security tools in order to find out how well these products really work, how easy they are to use and integrate, and what hidden costs there may be, among other factors.

In this video, taken from the Cyber Security Festival 2021, Computing's research director John Leonard explains market trends, and how respondents ranked their tools.

