Google's Dunant subsea cable is operational now
As well as the 250Tbps Dunant cable, work is ongoing on the Equiano and Grace Hopper cables, connecting New York and South Africa to Europe
Google's Dunant subsea cable system, which can deliver data at a speed of 250 terabits per second (Tbps), is ready for service. Google's privately owned subsea cable connects Virginia Beach in the US...
More on Hardware
Peter Cochrane: What we need to understand about the rise of distributed AI
'Things that think want to link, and things that link want to think'
New intelligent material is a step towards 'quantum brain'
The new material can physically reconfigure itself as it processes and stores new information
Microsoft claims breakthrough in quantum computing with Gooseberry chip and cryo-computing core
The company says its new system is a leap ahead from previous technology
Quantum computing: What is it, and why should you care?
Computing takes a look at quantum computing as the concept continues to attract billions of dollars of investment across the globe, with some major breakthroughs being announced recently. Are we on the cusp of the technology becoming commercially viable?...
SpaceX 'Starship' meets fiery ending in test flight
But Elon Musk says scientists got all the data they needed