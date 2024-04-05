Asian Tech Roundup: South Korea's fusion record

Welcome to Computing's fortnightly roundup of tech news in Asia. This time we look how South Korean nuclear scientists have achieved temperatures seven times those at the heart of the sun, India's crack down on designs that persuade us to act against our own interests, and Malaysia's role as a safe haven in the US-China tit-for-tat over semiconductors.
China The Communist Party is attempting to phase US microprocessors from the likes of Intel and AMD, and software from Microsoft and others, out of government computers in favour of domestic al...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders