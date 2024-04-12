Oxford team claims secure 'quantum computing from home' breakthrough

A team of scientists at Oxford University Physics department claim to have achieved a significant breakthrough in the field of quantum computing, with a new method that promises guaranteed security and privacy when using cloud services remotely.
According to the researchers, this breakthrough could pave the way for individuals and companies to access advanced quantum computers in the cloud remotely, potentially form home or an office, with...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders