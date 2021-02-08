UK retailers press government on business rate reform to compete with tech giants

Firms like Amazon pay about a tenth of the amount bricks and mortar stores are liable for in business rates, and now retail chiefs want action

UK retailers press government on business rate reform to compete with tech giants
UK retailers press government on business rate reform to compete with tech giants
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The chief executives of leading stores in the UK have urged the government to reform business rates to help them compete with e-commerce companies like Amazon. In a letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak...

To continue reading...

More on Finance