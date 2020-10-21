Winners announced for Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards
2020 has pushed the need for flexible, agile working to the fore, and both the entries to and winners of the DevOps Excellence Awards reflected that move
Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards showcase outstanding achievement from organisations, personalities and solutions operating within the DevOps space. This year more than any other, the value of agility and flexibility has been invaluable, and the adoption of DevOps ways of working - and the quality of entries to the Awards grew quickly as a result.
There were many amazing entries, and our congratulations go to everyone who made it to the shortlist - or, even better, went on to win. But that's not a licence to rest easy - as anyone who has made it through 2020 can affirm, the world can change quickly. With massive political, social and economic changes on the horizon, companies that are still stuck with a waterfall culture and monolithic systems will struggle.
With that in mind, reading through this year's entries was an absolute pleasure. These are the firms that will not be caught unawares, but are fully prepared to face whatever the future throws at them. We applaud the ingenuity, innovation and talent shown in every one.
Re-watch the virtual ceremony here, or see the list of winners below.
Winners - DevOps Excellence Awards 2020
Best Cloud Agile Technology: Workiva - Workiva Platform
Best Continuous Delivery Product: Harness
Best Continuous Deployment Tool: Quest - Toad DevOps Toolkit
Best DevOps Cloud Product: ScopeMaster Ltd - Requirements Analyser for Early QA and Estimation
Best DevOps Security Tool: Sonatype - Nexus Platform
Best Software-Defined Product: LzLabs - Software-Defined Mainframe
Best Open Source DevOps Tool: Chef Software - Chef Habitat
DevOps Tool / Product of the Year: Puppet - Puppet Enterprise
Most Successful Cultural Transformation: National Cyber Security Centre
Best Use of Microservices/Containers: KFC - KFC Digital Ventures
Best Implementation of DevSecOps: Aviva and TCS - Cloud Programme
Best DevOps Transformation: MMT Digital in Partnership with Vodafone UK
Best Automation Project: Vodafone UK
DevOps Project of the Year: Vodafone UK and Sandhata Technologies - TIL Transformation
Best DevOps Team: Lloyds Banking Group - DevOps Centre of Excellence
DevOps Rising Star of the Year: Zuri Guardiola - Automation Logic
DevOps Professional of the Year: Michael Evans - Wunderman Thompson Commerce
DevOps Leader of the Year: Tina Howell - AND Digital
Best DevOps Consulting Firm: Automation Logic
Best DevOps Services Company: ANS Group
Best DevOps Start Up: Copado
Most Innovative DevOps Vendor: New Relic
