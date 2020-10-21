Winners announced for Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards

Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards showcase outstanding achievement from organisations, personalities and solutions operating within the DevOps space. This year more than any other, the value of agility and flexibility has been invaluable, and the adoption of DevOps ways of working - and the quality of entries to the Awards grew quickly as a result.

There were many amazing entries, and our congratulations go to everyone who made it to the shortlist - or, even better, went on to win. But that's not a licence to rest easy - as anyone who has made it through 2020 can affirm, the world can change quickly. With massive political, social and economic changes on the horizon, companies that are still stuck with a waterfall culture and monolithic systems will struggle.

With that in mind, reading through this year's entries was an absolute pleasure. These are the firms that will not be caught unawares, but are fully prepared to face whatever the future throws at them. We applaud the ingenuity, innovation and talent shown in every one.

Re-watch the virtual ceremony here, or see the list of winners below.

Winners - DevOps Excellence Awards 2020

Best Cloud Agile Technology: Workiva - Workiva Platform

Best Continuous Delivery Product: Harness

Best Continuous Deployment Tool: Quest - Toad DevOps Toolkit

Best DevOps Cloud Product: ScopeMaster Ltd - Requirements Analyser for Early QA and Estimation

Best DevOps Security Tool: Sonatype - Nexus Platform

Best Software-Defined Product: LzLabs - Software-Defined Mainframe

Best Open Source DevOps Tool: Chef Software - Chef Habitat

DevOps Tool / Product of the Year: Puppet - Puppet Enterprise

Most Successful Cultural Transformation: National Cyber Security Centre

Best Use of Microservices/Containers: KFC - KFC Digital Ventures

Best Implementation of DevSecOps: Aviva and TCS - Cloud Programme

Best DevOps Transformation: MMT Digital in Partnership with Vodafone UK

Best Automation Project: Vodafone UK

DevOps Project of the Year: Vodafone UK and Sandhata Technologies - TIL Transformation

Best DevOps Team: Lloyds Banking Group - DevOps Centre of Excellence

DevOps Rising Star of the Year: Zuri Guardiola - Automation Logic

DevOps Professional of the Year: Michael Evans - Wunderman Thompson Commerce

DevOps Leader of the Year: Tina Howell - AND Digital

Best DevOps Consulting Firm: Automation Logic

Best DevOps Services Company: ANS Group

Best DevOps Start Up: Copado

Most Innovative DevOps Vendor: New Relic