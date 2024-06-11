UK IT Industry Awards: Applications closing soon

Two weeks left to have your achievements recognised

There are just two weeks to go until applications close for the UK IT Industry Awards 2024 – the biggest night of the tech sector calendar.

The world and technology are changing faster than ever, and understanding, using and shaping IT for success is one of the key challenges of 2024.

As companies and consumers explore the newest technologies and trends, IT professionals find themselves once again at the bleeding edge of change.

That is why Computing and BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT host the UK IT Industry Awards every year: to celebrate and promote the people, projects, products and organisations who are shaping the future of our industry and society.

The UK IT Industry Awards are an event like no other. With hundreds of IT professionals gathered in one place, all at the top of their game, it's a who's who of the sector's brightest stars on an unmatched scale.

Steve Capper, CIO at AtkinsRéalis, was named IT Leader of the Year at the 2023 awards. He said, "To win an award here, or to be highly commended, or to be even involved - you've already won. It's amazing."

The awards themselves have something for everyone. Whether you're an individual aiming for Mentor of the Year; a project lead who thinks you can bag Public Sector Project of the Year; or an organisation with a shot at the prestigious Vendor of the Year, we want to hear from you.

And that's not to forget our newest categories, emphasising how open IT is for everyone: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leader of the Year, Inclusive Technology Innovation of the Year and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award.

That's because, as well as technical success, the UK IT Industry Awards the positive impact IT professionals have on business, society and our planet; recognising and lionising the people who are creating a better world through IT.

The awards occupy a unique place in the tech industry, and a win is recognised across the sector. But there's not long left to enter! Entries close on Friday 28th June – in just a few short weeks.

