IT Leaders Festival: Paradigm shifts, ground-breaking apps and driving transformational change
A look at some of the highlights in store during Day 2 day of our flagship event series
Day 1 of the Computing IT Leaders Festival 2020 is now available to view on demand. Highlights include a fascinating presentation from futurist Ade McCormack on the new tribalism, the demands of the augmented human, and how IT leaders can be heroes in the coming era.
Have you ever run a tech team as a non-techie? Would you dare? Chris Storey, Director of Technology at Travelopia, has. It's all about listening, he says.
How do young people see their place in the technology world? How can you stand out as an employer to the upcoming generation? In a fascinating panel session we speak to four young techies about their experiences, likes, dislikes and challenges.
Other panels that may pique your interest include sessions on coping with constant change, building team diversity and managing remote workforces.
Day 2 highlights
Today's sessions are all loosely focused on Transformation.
You certainly won't want to miss our timely keynote Pandemics and paradigm shifts from Mark Adams, SVP & Head of Innovation at Vice Media Group. In this provocative and honest session, Mark will share the secrets of Vice's multi-billion dollar success, the role of the tech stack in making that possible, and what the company has done post-pandemic.
Grab yourself a coffee and catch up with Jon Howard of BBC Design and Engineering and the thinking behind how the Beeb designed the ground-breaking Own It app for young people, as profiled in Computing earlier this year.
We've panels on the technical and personal challenges of driving change as an IT leader, and lessons learned from the sudden imposition of remote working, courtesy Covid-19.
And don't miss our fringe events! There's an Ask a CIO Session, Mindfulness Worksop, a Mentoring Academy and a Metal Health Workshop. Click on the Fringe Events tab.
A full agenda with timings (BST) is below. Register or login here, and we look forward very much to welcoming you once again!
Agenda Day 2
|
All day
|
Fringe Events: Ask a CIO, Mindfulness Worksop, Mentoring Academy, Metal Health Workshop
|
9:45 am - 9:50 am
|
Opening Remarks
|
9:50 am - 10:50 am
|
Keynote: Pandemics and paradigm shifts
Mark Adams, SVP & Head of Innovation - Vice Media Group
The Pandemic has created a tremendous number of paradigm shifts, but what is the correct way to proceed in a post-pandemic world and how do we choose from the thousands of different technology partners that are out there to choose from?
|
10:50 am - 11:20 am
|
HPE: Bridging the Data Centre to Cloud gap
Whether you are small, medium, or large enterprise business taking the right approach to your digital transformation journey can be complex. With the myriad of infrastructure platforms and cloud solutions it's easy to acquire technical debt or a hefty cloud bill.
|
11:20 am - 11:45 am
|
The BBC Own It App: Dealing with digital dilemmas
Jon Howard of BBC Design and Engineering
The internet is a force for good; however it hasn't been designed specifically for children. With their own smartphone, young people now have access to a glittering array of experiences which they will explore more freely than they would on a shared device. This session is a walk through how deep learning technologies have been combined with behavioural science on a public service product that supports and guides children as they make their early online journeys.
|
11:45 am - 12:05 pm
|
Coffee and movement break
|
12:05 pm - 12:25 pm
|
Logic Monitor: IT Monitoring Strategy in a Post-Covid World
|
12:25 pm - 1:00 pm
|
Panel: The Impact of Covid-19
|
1:00 pm - 1:35 pm
|
Panel: Old vs New: The Internal Battle
|
1:35 pm - 2:00 pm
|
Closing Remarks
