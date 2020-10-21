IT Leaders Festival: Paradigm shifts, ground-breaking apps and driving transformational change

Day 1 of the Computing IT Leaders Festival 2020 is now available to view on demand. Highlights include a fascinating presentation from futurist Ade McCormack on the new tribalism, the demands of the augmented human, and how IT leaders can be heroes in the coming era.

Have you ever run a tech team as a non-techie? Would you dare? Chris Storey, Director of Technology at Travelopia, has. It's all about listening, he says.

How do young people see their place in the technology world? How can you stand out as an employer to the upcoming generation? In a fascinating panel session we speak to four young techies about their experiences, likes, dislikes and challenges.

Other panels that may pique your interest include sessions on coping with constant change, building team diversity and managing remote workforces.

Day 2 highlights

Today's sessions are all loosely focused on Transformation.

You certainly won't want to miss our timely keynote Pandemics and paradigm shifts from Mark Adams, SVP & Head of Innovation at Vice Media Group. In this provocative and honest session, Mark will share the secrets of Vice's multi-billion dollar success, the role of the tech stack in making that possible, and what the company has done post-pandemic.

Grab yourself a coffee and catch up with Jon Howard of BBC Design and Engineering and the thinking behind how the Beeb designed the ground-breaking Own It app for young people, as profiled in Computing earlier this year.

We've panels on the technical and personal challenges of driving change as an IT leader, and lessons learned from the sudden imposition of remote working, courtesy Covid-19.

And don't miss our fringe events! There's an Ask a CIO Session, Mindfulness Worksop, a Mentoring Academy and a Metal Health Workshop. Click on the Fringe Events tab.

A full agenda with timings (BST) is below. Register or login here, and we look forward very much to welcoming you once again!

Agenda Day 2