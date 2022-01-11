Location intelligence: how smart thinking has kept West Midlands transport on the rails

Tom Allen
clock • 7 min read
Public transport passenger numbers in the West Midlands fell 90% in early 2020
Image:

Public transport passenger numbers in the West Midlands fell 90% in early 2020

Key workers' reliance on public transport meant it was vital to keep it running throughout the pandemic - despite national attempts to scale back

The sudden shock of coronavirus sent public transport use plummeting in 2020. The number of journeys fell by more than two-thirds, and distance travelled was down as much as 80 per cent for some forms...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

How to protect your website from Log4j

Digital transformation vs. continuity: how to win IT's biggest battle

More on Cloud and Infrastructure

Regulators are working with the Bank of England to assess the potential risks to the UK's financial sector
Cloud and Infrastructure

Cloud giants to face greater scrutiny from UK financial regulators

Regulators are concerned about the over-reliance of the UK's financial sector on just three cloud providers

Dev Kundaliya
clock 12 January 2022 • 2 min read
AWS blames 'network congestion' for the second outage this month
Cloud and Infrastructure

AWS blames 'network congestion' for this month's second outage

It was the second outage of the month, affecting many sites and services

Dev Kundaliya
clock 20 December 2021 • 3 min read
Predicting disruption: What Amadeus' move to Azure could mean for travellers
Cloud and Infrastructure

Predicting disruption: What Amadeus' move to Azure could mean for travellers

The travel software giant is vacating its data centres to make the most of AI and Microsoft's business footprint

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 13 December 2021 • 4 min read