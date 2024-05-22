University IT chief: 'We count ourselves lucky we're not on VMware'

Nutanix .Next event saw customers looking for alternatives

John Leonard
clock • 5 min read
University IT chief: 'We count ourselves lucky we're not on VMware'

Since its $61 billion takeover by Broadcom last year, customers of pre-eminent virtualisation software VMware have been nervously awaiting the parent company's next moves on licencing and pricing.

Few will have been reassured by Broadcom's recent announcements. The fine detail of Broadcom's long-term plans for VMware is not yet clear. However, what is certain is that it will simplify the ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Nutanix: We're staying true to open source

Open Source

Nutanix: We're staying true to open source

HCI vendor promises to support CNCF projects 'across all environments'

clock 23 May 2024 • 4 min read
IT Essentials: Of Mickey Mouse and mainframes

Virtualisation

IT Essentials: Of Mickey Mouse and mainframes

Old rides, like old tech, compare poorly to their successors

clock 29 April 2024 • 3 min read
Critics dismiss Broadcom's 'anti-cloud' licencing changes for VMware

Corporate

Critics dismiss Broadcom's 'anti-cloud' licencing changes for VMware

Trade body CISPE demands EU investigation

clock 23 April 2024 • 3 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Staff at top AI companies sign letter calling for more transparency about risks

Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Business Software

University IT chief: 'We count ourselves lucky we're not on VMware'
Business Software

University IT chief: 'We count ourselves lucky we're not on VMware'

Nutanix .Next event saw customers looking for alternatives

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 22 May 2024 • 5 min read
Construction's pollution problem: Nemetschek CEO on how tech can help
Business Software

Construction's pollution problem: Nemetschek CEO on how tech can help

Construction is facing multiple pressures over skills, costs and pollution

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 17 May 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft Dynamics 365 prices set to rise
Business Software

Microsoft Dynamics 365 prices set to rise

Some prices will increase by as much as 17%

Wade Tyler Millward
clock 15 April 2024 • 2 min read