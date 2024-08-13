CMA investigates $35b chip deal

The Competition and Markets authority has launched an early-stage inquiry into Synopsys' plan to buy software developer Ansys.
Synopsys, which has a market cap of $79.8 billion, supplies tools and services to the semiconductor design and manufacturing industry. Ansys, worth about $27.4 billion, creates simulation software ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders