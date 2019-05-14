Computing

Interview: Louise McCarthy, HSBC's former digital IT transformation director, on how to get more women into IT

Louise McCarthy was behind one of the first-ever implementations of SAP R/3. Now, she mentors the next generation of women in IT

Louise McCarthy - former digital IT transformation director at HSBC
Louise McCarthy, former global digital IT transformation director at HSBC and now business change leader, admits that her career hasn't always been easy. "I have struggled for 16 years being the lone...

