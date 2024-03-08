Why I'm optimistic on International Women's Day - despite the frustratingly slow pace of change

Although gender equality is still nowhere near where it should be, as we celebrate another International Women’s Day I put myself in the optimistic camp.
There are signs of change in society and business and, overall, things are moving in the right direction - the question is, how fast can we make that change go? Bev White is CEO of Nash Squared ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders