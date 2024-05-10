Dell confirms data breach affecting 49m people

Tech giant Dell is notifying customers after a data breach compromised information for nearly 49 million users.
The company confirmed the breach on Wednesday and began emailing affected customers. There was both good news and bad news. The good: Dell says the breached data does not include financial infor...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders