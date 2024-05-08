'TunnelVision' bug potentially allows snooping on all VPNs

Operating system features can be manipulated to divert traffic away from encrypted VPN tunnel

Researchers at vendor Leviathan Security Group have revealed a novel network attack technique they call "TunnelVision," which potentially affects all VPNs.

By exploiting features of the DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) deployed in all operating systems, an attacker can divert traffic away from the encrypted VPN tunnel, allowing it to be insp...

