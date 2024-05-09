TikTok sues US government

Argues new law violates First Amendment right to free speech

clock • 3 min read
TikTok sues US government
Image:

TikTok sues US government

TikTok's parent company ByteDance has filed a lawsuit against the US government, arguing that a recent law forcing its sale is unconstitutional and violates the First Amendment guarantee of free speech.

The law, signed by President Biden last month, gives Chinese-owned ByteDance nine months to either sell TikTok's US operations to an American company or face a ban. The move comes amidst concern...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok

Social Networking

Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok

BBC investigation finds fake, AI generated videos being shared by genuine users and bots

clock 04 June 2024 • 3 min read
Asian Tech Roundup: China's chip fund and Samsung on strike

Chips and Components

Asian Tech Roundup: China's chip fund and Samsung on strike

Plus: Indian politicians adopt deepfakes

clock 31 May 2024 • 4 min read
Asian Tech Roundup: Pressure grows in US-China trade war

Security

Asian Tech Roundup: Pressure grows in US-China trade war

Plus: Google 'accidentally' deletes pension fund's cloud account

clock 17 May 2024 • 4 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Post Office set to sign £180m deal with Fujitsu to extend the life of Horizon system, report

Ad blockers face hurdle as Google Chrome starts rolling out Manifest V3

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Law

US and Europe dismantle global botnets and arrest key players
Law

US and Europe dismantle global botnets and arrest key players

Operation Endgame was 'the largest ever operation against botnets'

Dev Kundaliya
clock 31 May 2024 • 3 min read
UK tech magnate Mike Lynch defends himself in US court
Law

UK tech magnate Mike Lynch defends himself in US court

Lynch likens scrutiny to finding bacteria in a seemingly spotless kitchen.

Vikki Davies
clock 24 May 2024 • 2 min read
Tech sector laws: One passes pre-election, another languishes in Lords
Law

Tech sector laws: One passes pre-election, another languishes in Lords

UK GDPR will have to wait until next government

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 24 May 2024 • 3 min read