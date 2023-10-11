Rising Stars 2023

Announcing the top IT Rising Stars 2023

Skills

Meet 2023's brightest young tech talent.

clock 11 October 2023 • 1 min read
Grace Burdett

Leadership

Part of the Rising Stars 30 - a list of the UK's most talented young tech professionals in 2023

clock 09 October 2023 • 1 min read
Kerry McInerney

Leadership

Part of the Rising Stars 30 - a list of the UK's most talented young tech professionals in 2023

clock 09 October 2023 • 1 min read
Kyle Collins

Leadership

Part of the Rising Stars 30 — a list of the UK's most talented young tech professionals in 2023

clock 09 October 2023 • 1 min read
Avye Couloute

Leadership

Part of the Rising Stars 30 — a list of the UK's most talented young tech professionals in 2023

clock 09 October 2023 • 1 min read
Miriam Fahim

Leadership

Part of the Rising Stars 30 — a list of the UK's most talented young tech professionals in 2023

clock 09 October 2023 • 1 min read
Georgie Mason

Leadership

Part of the Rising Stars 30 — a list of the UK's most talented young tech professionals in 2023

clock 09 October 2023 • 1 min read
Hannah Dodds

Leadership

Part of the Rising Stars 30 — a list of the UK's most talented young tech professionals in 2023

clock 09 October 2023 • 1 min read
Emma Dawson

Leadership

Part of the Rising Stars 30 — a list of the UK's most talented young tech professionals in 2023

clock 09 October 2023 • 1 min read
Aida Mia Puttock

Leadership

Part of the Rising Stars 30 — a list of the UK's most talented young tech professionals in 2023

clock 09 October 2023 • 1 min read
