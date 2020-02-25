Computacenter
This week's top IT stories: Data scientists - are they worth it? Surface Phone rumours and ProtonMail DDoS attack
Computing's most popular stories of the past seven days
Visa Europe rolls out Computacenter NGSD IT service desk to all 3,400 staff as part of wider mobility overhaul
'In the 21st century, our system seemed ripe for improvement' says head of IT David Sherry
TfL signs £6.5m mobile networking services deal with O2
O2 will provide TfL with bespoke mobile services as well as iPads and mobile phones
Worcestershire NHS Trusts outsource IT services to Computacenter
Five year deal is valued at between £12m and £18m and covers more than 9,000 NHS employees
Post Office signs end-user computing deal with Computacenter worth 'more than £100m'
Contract will help Post Office be 'more responsive and customer-focused', says CIO Lesley Sewell
British Gas rolls out 1,200 ruggedised Windows 8 tablets to field engineers
Should speed along smart meters to all homes by 2020, says BG
The big squeeze hits resellers
Resellers are being squeezed on all fronts - software, services and especially hardware. But the best-run companies are changing to meet these new challenges
Computacenter pays price of success with estimated £7m in extra costs
Too much new business requires further investment to cope, says CEO
"Big data is here, we just need to make sense of it", says Autonomy
Firm refutes Computacenter expert's claims that not all data is valuable
'We've not seen big data yet' says Computacenter
While millions of terabytes are already mined per year, the data company tasked with overhauling Gatwick Airport's storage believes data is set to get much, much bigger
Eversheds demands higher standards from Computacenter
Law firm's CIO says the new deal makes commercial sense for both parties
Computacenter benefits from increased demand for technology
UK services group sees increase in revenue and profit, even in struggling French business
Computacenter sees 10 per cent rise in first-half profit
Growth spurred by high-margin services offering
Computacenter enjoys strong first quarter
But revenues boosted by big, one-off deal in UK
Computacenter profits up 22 per cent
But the services provider sees marginal drop in revenues for 2009
BP axes 540 vendors and opts for one reseller channel, Computacenter
Experts predict more middle men will be appointed in 2010
Computacenter raises profit expectations
It has also reduced operating costs by nearly £30m, almost doubling forecasts made 12 months ago
Staff thrive on variety at C4
Channel 4 CIO Kevin Gallagher tells Computing how the convergence of TV and web services is opening up new opportunities for IT professionals
Computacenter expects profit to exceed expectations
But client belt-tightening has affected revenue
Computacenter positive about half-year performance
Services firm encouraged by bumper start to 2009
Computacenter sees revenue fall
But surge in services contracts is expected to keep IT firm "on track" in 2009
Unipart outsources datacentre to South Africa
£18m agreement with Computacenter includes user, datacentre and network managed services
Computacenter confident about business in 2009
The firm expects to take advantage of the belt-tightening climate to win more contracts despite fall in profit