'Solutionising is a real problem': Relying on tech is slowing change, say IT leaders

IT must prepare for change – either to defend against it or grasp the opportunity

Tom Allen
clock • 6 min read
IT leaders gathered to discuss technical change at one of Computing's regular roundtable events last month
Image:

IT leaders gathered to discuss technical change at one of Computing's regular roundtable events last month

Technological change is speeding up – but is not a silver bullet for technical or business challenges, said delegates at an IT leaders' roundtable, sponsored by Computacenter and Microsoft, earlier this month.

Change is coming thick and fast today. Remote working, AI, targeted cybercrime - all of these things and more have moved from niche concern to the mainstream in recent years. On top of that, IT ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Chinese actor targeting European diplomatic bodies

Invest in people to close skills gap, says McLaren's Chris Hicks

More on Operating Systems

Windows 11 adoption decelerated in May
Operating Systems

Windows 11 adoption decelerated in May

Windows 10 continues to maintain a significant lead over the latest version of the operating system

Dev Kundaliya
clock 02 June 2023 • 3 min read
Microsoft to discontinue support for Windows 10 Version 21H2 next month
Operating Systems

Microsoft to discontinue Windows 10 21H2 support

Users will be auto-updated to 22H2

Dev Kundaliya
clock 16 May 2023 • 2 min read
Making Hybrid Work, Work - Meet the speakers
Operating Systems

Making Hybrid Work, Work - Meet the speakers

Getting the most out of hybrid in a challenging economy

Caitlin Bailey
clock 12 May 2023 • 2 min read