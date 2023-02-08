The 100 UK resellers and MSPs you need to know

Typically, however, one or more of their IT channel partners will be involved in the procurement, installation and support of this technology (estimates suggest around 70% of B2B technology is procured indirectly).

The top 100 UK IT resellers and MSPs profiled in Computing sister title CRN's Top VARs 2023 report generated revenues of £19.3bn in their latest financial year on record.

That's a 16.7% rise on the previous year, and the highest growth registered since CRN Top VARs first started in 2011.

In theory at least, these partners should make your life easier. They can stitch together multi-vendor solutions, offer local support and act as a trusted advisor when it comes to future purchasing decisions.

Vendors leaning heavily on channel partners

CRN's Top VARs profiles the top 100 UK resellers and MSPs by revenue, from £2 billion giants Softcat and Computacenter to the niche £45 million-revenue cybersecurity, managed print and unified comms specialists that tail the rankings.

Arguably, the big vendors will lean even more heavily on these partners in 2023 as they retract their horns in response to the economic downturn.

Amid mass vendor layoffs, the trusted advisors in the channel remain in hiring mode, with Softcat CEO Graeme Watt recently telling CRN that the UK's largest reseller has grown its net headcount by 230 since August 2022.

Some 75 of the top 100 grew in their latest years, while only 25 saw their top lines shrink.

And despite supply constraints, many saw growth accelerate as end-user clients resumed projects they had put on ice during lockdown.

