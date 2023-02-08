The 100 UK resellers and MSPs you need to know

New report from Computing sister title CRN profiles the UK's top 100 IT channel partners

Doug Woodburn
clock • 1 min read
The 100 UK resellers and MSPs you need to know

You might enjoy a direct relationship with the likes of Microsoft, AWS or Dell when it comes to the IT hardware, software and cloud services your company consumes.

Typically, however, one or more of their IT channel partners will be involved in the procurement, installation and support of this technology (estimates suggest around 70% of B2B technology is procured indirectly).

The top 100 UK IT resellers and MSPs profiled in Computing sister title CRN's Top VARs 2023 report generated revenues of £19.3bn in their latest financial year on record.

That's a 16.7% rise on the previous year, and the highest growth registered since CRN Top VARs first started in 2011.

In theory at least, these partners should make your life easier. They can stitch together multi-vendor solutions, offer local support and act as a trusted advisor when it comes to future purchasing decisions.

Vendors leaning heavily on channel partners

CRN's Top VARs profiles the top 100 UK resellers and MSPs by revenue, from £2 billion giants Softcat and Computacenter to the niche £45 million-revenue cybersecurity, managed print and unified comms specialists that tail the rankings.

View the CRN Top VARs report here, or the 100 individual profiles here.

Arguably, the big vendors will lean even more heavily on these partners in 2023 as they retract their horns in response to the economic downturn.

Amid mass vendor layoffs, the trusted advisors in the channel remain in hiring mode, with Softcat CEO Graeme Watt recently telling CRN that the UK's largest reseller has grown its net headcount by 230 since August 2022.

Some 75 of the top 100 grew in their latest years, while only 25 saw their top lines shrink.

And despite supply constraints, many saw growth accelerate as end-user clients resumed projects they had put on ice during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy reading the report as much as we at Computing and CRN enjoyed compiling it.

Related Topics

Doug Woodburn
Author spotlight

Doug Woodburn

View profile
More from Doug Woodburn

Softcat's Paris King shared her three self-confidence tips at the Women in Tech Festival

Security vendors face pricing time bomb

More on Services

Cloudflare hikes monthly plan prices 'for the first time' ever
Services

Cloudflare hikes monthly plan prices 'for the first time'

Launches annual plan to preserve 2022 costs

Dev Kundaliya
clock 02 December 2022 • 2 min read
Citizens Advice calls on Ofcom to address broadband and mobile loyalty penalties
Services

Ofcom needs to address broadband and mobile loyalty penalties, Citizens Advice

No one should be penalised for being loyal amidst a cost-of-living crisis, it says

Dev Kundaliya
clock 03 August 2022 • 3 min read
Oracle set to increase support fees to keep up with inflation
Services

Oracle set to increase support fees to keep up with inflation

US customers can expect an increase of 8%, rest of world to follow

Dev Kundaliya
clock 26 July 2022 • 2 min read