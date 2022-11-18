"Computing's Women in Tech Excellence campaign will create future role models that we can all look up to."

Penny Horwood
clock • 1 min read

Declan O'Gorman, Head of Enterprise Engineering at NatWest explains why the company is proud to support the Women in Tech Excellence Awards.

The Women in Tech Excellence Awards take place next week in London and provide an ideal opportunity to celebrate what Declan O'Gorman, Head of Enterprise Engineering at NatWest calls a "pivotal career moment." O'Gorman reflects here on the importance of business networks, both in terms of helping to build a career but also to celebrate one. 

" As you continue to mature your career, it becomes increasingly important to have a strong base of supporters, sponsors influencers, champions and challengers, each helping to propel you to the next step in your journey, and each helping to celebrate and enjoy those amazing pivotal moments.

"Take time out of your day job to make sure you reflect on those around you and recognise that a network truly needs time invested."

 

Computing thanks NatWest for their sponsorship of the Women in Tech Excellence Awards which take place on 22nd November. Congratulations to all of our finalists. It promises to be a spectacular evening!

 

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

