Regulators block Meta from training AI on user data

Regulators in the UK and European Union have forced Meta to pause its plans to train AI on user data.
Both the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) and UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) have pushed back against Meta's decision to train large language models (LLMs) using public content ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders