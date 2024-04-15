IT Essentials: Baiting the hook

Big Tech is chumming the talent pool. You need to change your bait

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
IT Essentials: Baiting the hook

Microsoft's entry means competition for London's AI talent has never been more fierce.

For years, Google's DeepMind has been the only name on London's AI scene. Smaller players, some showing real innovation, have come and gone; but of the tech giants, only Google has had a dedicated ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Microsoft, Google and Snap report strong quarterly results, IBM and Intel less so

Finance and Reporting

Microsoft, Google and Snap report strong quarterly results, IBM and Intel less so

Microsoft and Google see AI investments bearing fruit

clock 26 April 2024 • 4 min read
Big Tech's AI spending spree worries investors

Artificial Intelligence

Big Tech's AI spending spree worries investors

Zuckerberg says building a leading AI system will take several years and require significant investment

clock 26 April 2024 • 3 min read
BlueVoyant chooses Leeds for new Security Operations Centre

Security

BlueVoyant chooses Leeds for new Security Operations Centre

The new SOC will boost customer compliance with regulations like NIS2 and DORA

clock 25 April 2024 • 4 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Today is your last chance to enter the 2024 IT Leaders 100

US to block TikTok - ByteDance vows to fight back

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Careers and Skills

IT Essentials: Baiting the hook
Careers and Skills

IT Essentials: Baiting the hook

Big Tech is chumming the talent pool. You need to change your bait

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 15 April 2024 • 2 min read
AWS announces more job cuts
Careers and Skills

AWS announces more job cuts

Cuts will mostly affect training, certification and sales personnel

Mark Haranas
clock 04 April 2024 • 2 min read
Government unveils £1.1 billion plan to bolster future skills
Careers and Skills

Government unveils £1.1 billion plan to bolster future skills

Will fund training of over 4,000 students across the UK

Dev Kundaliya
clock 15 March 2024 • 2 min read