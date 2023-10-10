Diversity in Tech

Tech She Can celebrates two years of inspiring children to consider a future in tech

Careers and Skills

"We're on a mission to make the world work for everybody."

clock 10 October 2023 • 7 min read
Diverse leadership: Whose responsibility is it?

Corporate

Accenture’s Emma McGuigan sets out the case for organisational change being vital for diverse leadership and more agile enterprise

clock 25 September 2023 • 5 min read
Expanding the routes for girls into tech careers

Careers and Skills

How Next Tech Girls is connecting girls with role models and work placements to help them develop the skills they need for a tech career

clock 05 September 2023 • 6 min read
Five great reasons to register for the Women in Tech Festival

Careers and Skills

Tickets are booking fast

clock 17 August 2023 • 6 min read
UK tech sector cuts fall disproportionately on women

Careers and Skills

Women make up less of the UK tech workforce than they did five years ago. Reversing this trend will be on the agenda of the Women in Tech Festival in October.

clock 14 July 2023 • 5 min read
'I love big issues that other people would probably run a mile from' says Joanna Drake

Leadership

The Hut Group CIO on why teenage companies make the best employers

clock 05 July 2023 • 6 min read
Women in Technology Excellence Awards: Time to Shine

Leadership

Showcase your hard work and achievements and build your personal brand

clock 04 July 2023 • 2 min read
Fintech founder using AI to improve lives and livelihoods in Bangladesh

Leadership

Women in Tech Excellence Rising Star of Financial Services awards winner, Shabnam Wazed is shaping fintech, using AI to make financial services more inclusive.

clock 02 June 2023 • 5 min read
We need female role models to be less brilliant

Careers and Skills

Sarah Chapman, Application Engineering Leader at 3M, talks to Computing about the 'genius myth' in STEM, and explains why role models in STEM could sometimes do with being a little less brilliant

clock 26 May 2023 • 8 min read
CIO Essentials: What women want

Leadership

Despite years of progress, tech is still far from equality

clock 10 March 2023 • 2 min read
