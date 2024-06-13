Pure Storage says attackers broke into a Snowflake environment

Cloud storage provider Pure Storage has disclosed that attackers infiltrated a specific data workspace on Snowflake, gaining access to some customer information.
The company confirmed the incident in a security bulletin, assuring customers that no sensitive data was compromised. The breach involved unauthorised access to a Snowflake cloud workspace conta...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders