Windows users warned of wireless takeover vulnerability

Users are advised to update immediately

Penny Horwood
clock • 2 min read
Windows users warned of wireless takeover vulnerability

Microsoft has confirmed a newly discovered vulnerability which has been rated 8.8 out of a possible 10 by the Common Vulnerability Scoring System.

Some of the alarm expressed about this vulnerability, which has been classified as CVE-2024-30078, is due to the fact that it can be exploited remotely, although physical proximity is necessary. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Microsoft cuts more jobs, settles lawsuit

Corporate

Microsoft cuts more jobs, settles lawsuit

The company acknowledged 'organisational and workforce adjustments' as a standard practice

clock 05 July 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft to build hyperscale datacentre in Yorkshire

Datacentre

Microsoft to build hyperscale datacentre in Yorkshire

Inks £106 million land deal with real estate group Harworth

clock 04 July 2024 • 2 min read
Microsoft AI chief makes questionable claims about copyright and online content

Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft AI chief makes questionable claims about copyright and online content

Says web content is 'freeware' for training AI

clock 02 July 2024 • 3 min read
Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Long reads: Why do so many women experience imposter syndrome?

Amazon sidesteps carbon offset standard it helped to create

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Threats and Risks

Passkey implementations by Google, Amazon, Microsoft vulnerable to AitM attacks, research
Threats and Risks

Passkey implementations by Google, Amazon, Microsoft vulnerable to AitM attacks, research

Attackers can proxy login pages removing mention of passkeys and prompting users to resort to passwords, finds eSentire

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 04 July 2024 • 4 min read
Cobalt Strike servers disrupted in major cybercrime operation
Threats and Risks

Cobalt Strike servers disrupted in major cybercrime operation

'Operation MORPHEUS' targeted unlicensed versions of the legitimate security tool

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 July 2024 • 3 min read
Intel processors threatened by new CPU side channel attack
Threats and Risks

Intel processors threatened by new CPU side channel attack

Exploits weaknesses in two key components

Dev Kundaliya
clock 03 July 2024 • 2 min read