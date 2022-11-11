Hargreaves Lansdown:"By championing others we can improve outcomes for clients and colleagues alike."

Penny Horwood
clock • 1 min read

Hargreaves Landsdown explain why they are sponsoring Women of the Year at the Women in Tech Excellence Awards.

The Women in Tech Excellence Awards which celebrate the achievements of women working in technology are approaching fast. The awards are now in their sixth year, and in addition to sharing the success of women, some of the awards categories are particularly inspirational. Many finalists in these categories have overcome considerable barriers to the progress of their careers.  

The Women of the Year award is one such category, and Hargreaves Lansdown have chosen to sponsor this category because they understand the importance of women who want to make a difference both inside - and outside of their organisations and they recognise the power of such women to inspire and elevate others. 

David Espley, Chief Technology Officer at Hargreaves Lansdown commented: "The Woman of the Year Award recognises amazing achievements in the technology sector. It is given to those who have gone above and beyond what could normally be expected. Hargreaves Lansdown recognises that diversity in technology is not where we want it to be, but by championing others, and by partnering, we believe that we can improve outcomes for our clients and colleagues alike."

Computing thanks Hargreaves Lansdown for sponsoring Woman of the Year 2022. The Women in Tech Excellence Awards take place on 22nd November. Congratulations to all of our finalists. It promises to be a spectacular evening!

 

Related Topics

Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Discussing the possibilities of a diverse metaverse

Four top tips for women in IT - harnessing your differences to excel

More on Management

Softcat's Paris King shared her three self-confidence tips at the Women in Tech Festival
Leadership

Softcat's Paris King shared her three self-confidence tips at the Women in Tech Festival

It's about curing the disease to please; recognising how to break silence; and ‘chunking down’ overwhelming tasks.

Doug Woodburn
Doug Woodburn
clock 04 November 2022 • 4 min read
"The requirement for creative, thoughtful, and resourceful choices will need to be prioritised" - Bartosz Majewski
Management

Outsourcing and nearshoring - the tonic for economic troubles ahead

Despite IT spending growth, outsourcing may be the best option for businesses struggling with rising costs.

Bartosz Majewski
clock 03 November 2022 • 4 min read
Industry Voice: Mind the expectation gap!
Management

Industry Voice: Mind the expectation gap!

Has disappointment has become part and parcel of working life?

Zahi Yaari
clock 27 October 2022 • 4 min read