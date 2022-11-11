Hargreaves Lansdown:"By championing others we can improve outcomes for clients and colleagues alike."

The Women in Tech Excellence Awards which celebrate the achievements of women working in technology are approaching fast. The awards are now in their sixth year, and in addition to sharing the success of women, some of the awards categories are particularly inspirational. Many finalists in these categories have overcome considerable barriers to the progress of their careers.

The Women of the Year award is one such category, and Hargreaves Lansdown have chosen to sponsor this category because they understand the importance of women who want to make a difference both inside - and outside of their organisations and they recognise the power of such women to inspire and elevate others.

David Espley, Chief Technology Officer at Hargreaves Lansdown commented: "The Woman of the Year Award recognises amazing achievements in the technology sector. It is given to those who have gone above and beyond what could normally be expected. Hargreaves Lansdown recognises that diversity in technology is not where we want it to be, but by championing others, and by partnering, we believe that we can improve outcomes for our clients and colleagues alike."

Computing thanks Hargreaves Lansdown for sponsoring Woman of the Year 2022. The Women in Tech Excellence Awards take place on 22nd November. Congratulations to all of our finalists. It promises to be a spectacular evening!