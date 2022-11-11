UK IT Awards - Automation Project of the Year - Marston Holdings

"It's a really, really proud moment"

Tom Allen
The UK IT Industry Awards was back in Central London last night, with the industry out in force to support the awards and celebrate success after another challenging year.

Marston Holdings, which works at the intersection of technology and public policy, took the prize for Automation Project of the Year.

Marcus Lambert, the company's CTO, called the win "amazing and exciting," and said he felt "really honoured" to be collecting the trophy.

"The team have worked really hard to achieve success on this project, and this is the icing on the cake... It's a really, really proud moment."

The UK IT Industry Awards represent the best and brightest of the IT sector. The focus on the whole country and industry is what makes it so important, said Marcus.

"Sometimes projects can be quite insular inside your own company. It's also about looking out, and looking at everyone else's projects... Here you can compare yourself with all the other great companies within this category."

We've also published a full list of winners and will share more videos soon, so stay tuned to Computing!

