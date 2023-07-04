WITA

Women in Technology Excellence Awards: Time to Shine

Showcase your hard work and achievements and build your personal brand

clock 04 July 2023 • 2 min read
Fintech founder using AI to improve lives and livelihoods in Bangladesh

Women in Tech Excellence Rising Star of Financial Services awards winner, Shabnam Wazed is shaping fintech, using AI to make financial services more inclusive.

clock 02 June 2023 • 5 min read
Lateral thinking: the many paths to diverse tech excellence

The Computing and CRN Women in Tech Festival is returning to London on 3rd November as an in person event and digitally on 9th November. The festival presents a perfect opportunity to connect with peers and mentors, share knowledge and be inspired. Second...

clock 14 December 2022 • 6 min read
Hargreaves Lansdown:"By championing others we can improve outcomes for clients and colleagues alike."

Hargreaves Landsdown explain why they are sponsoring Women of the Year at the Women in Tech Excellence Awards.

clock 11 November 2022 • 1 min read
Don't be put off by what you don't know: An interview with Vitality's Frances Hoyle, Women in Tech Excellence Awards finalist

"I'm very humbled to be amongst the 2022 Women in Technology Excellence finalists."

clock 01 November 2022 • 4 min read
Mentoring - Are women being fobbed off?

Women working in tech are often advised to acquire mentors, yet despite all the self improvement the proportion of women working in tech remains stubbornly low. Are women being ill advised?

clock 13 July 2022 • 8 min read
