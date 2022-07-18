Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality

The pressure to digitally transform and reap the subsequent gains has never been greater. Organisations are modernising their strategies, approaches, and processes - benefiting both internal workflows and the customer experience. Innovation helps organisations thrive, but often sustainability and social responsibility considerations can fall by the wayside.

An ever-changing landscape filled with buzzwords - the tech space and ‘digital transformation' can be difficult to navigate. In response to this challenge, Lenovo, in partnership with Nutanix and Intel, present a keynote series highlighting emerging trends, the role of technology in society, and the importance of responsible innovation.

The event reveals specialist insight that deciphers the complex technology challenges of today and the near future. Linda Grasso, DeltalogiX CEO, digital creator and tech influencer, will focus on technology and sustainability in the third keynote of the series on Tuesday 19th July at 1pm BST.

As a sustainability advocate, innovating responsibly is a priority to Grasso, who will unpick what digitalisation should mean for organisations today. She'll reveal why strategies must be inclusive, iterative, and thorough to ensure forward-looking, successful outcomes.

Previous keynote presentations are also available on-demand, alongside articles and blogs on topics such as human-led innovation, the impact technology will have on jobs in the future, and how to make computing aspirations a reality.

Sue Black, professor of computer science and technology evangelist, talks about her experience in the tech space and how it changed her life for the better. Futurist Shivvy Jervis delves into the convergence of digital advances, science, and psychology in shaping our businesses and lives.

Applicable to all, this series will provide material to better understand technology and its impact on humans.

Head over to www.thenexttechreality.com to register for the next keynote and explore other inspiring resources. Don't miss out.

This article was funded by Lenovo.