BBC News marks content 'verified' to counter disinformation

BBC News has started marking third-party images and videos on its website as “verified”.
The aim is to counter the growing problem of AI-generated and altered content presented as reality. A verified video or image has its metadata including the author, the date it was taken, locati...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders