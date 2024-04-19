Asian Tech Roundup: Apple's charm offensive

Welcome to Computing's fortnightly roundup of tech news in Asia. This time we look at Tim Cook's tour of Southeast Asia, an area where the tech giant is keen to grow; South Korea's AI chip plans; and NTT's AI warnings.
Australia Some indicators show tech salaries in Australia stalling in 2024, but this is in the context of a decade of steady growth, says recruiter. Source The Australian arm of Estonian clo...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders