Interview: Automation Logic, Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist

Computing's Digital Technology Leaders Awards exist to celebrate the technical professionals and projects at the heart of IT. One company has really stood out, appearing in four different shortlists across the event.

Automation Logic is a finalist in Best Public Sector Digital Project; Most Successful Project in the Pandemic; Digital Hero of the Year; and Young Digital Professional of the Year. The company is looking forward to the live, in-person event on the 6th July to find out if it has been successful.

We talked to Emily Toole, Director of Sales and Marketing, about the work she and her colleagues have done to reach this stage.

Emily oversees the team that manages clients' relationships, new business deals, the partner channel and branding and content. She is passionate about Automation Logic's mission-first, people-always approach and the collective vision to enable organisations to realise their creative potential through automation.

Computing: Please provide some background on your company for our readers.

Emily Toole: At Automation Logic, we help our clients unlock the value of business transformation through cloud adoption. Grounded in more than ten years of experience delivering transformational change underpinned by agile ways of working, our culture - which has been forged and matured in DevOps principles and philosophy - is unique.

CTG: What makes you different from other technology companies?

ET: Most of our current engagements focus on enabling organisations, across both the public and private sectors, to adopt cloud, underpinned by DevOps principles and automation. Something our clients always comment on that makes us stand out from other suppliers is our approach to building the capabilities of the teams we work alongside. We believe in always getting two-way feedback from clients to know we're delivering on our promise and they often praise the values displayed by our team, particularly how they collaborate - 'leaving their badge at the door' and working as one team.

One of the things we're most proud of is that we've kept our company values (Courage, Curiosity, Humility and Collaboration) at the core of all we do, even as we've evolved and accelerated our ability to grow and scale over the past 10 years. We're committed to providing a great working environment for everyone in our business which means that, in turn, they deliver excellence for our client and their end-users.

CTG: What one company achievement in the last 12 months are you most proud of?

ET: The toughest thing about this question is it's difficult to name just one, so I'll have to go for two…

Firstly, it's how our organisation has adapted throughout the pandemic, putting the well-being of our people and our clients first. For example, at the start of the pandemic, we had to adapt our DevOps academy (an in-house training programme to kickstart tech careers) to be delivered online since it wasn't possible to come together in person. We still managed to recruit people with the aptitude to pick up scarce digital skills, give Academy Graduates a quality learning experience and make them feel welcome at Automation Logic. Now, we've encouraged people back to the office through a variety of team events to share knowledge and socialise while keeping safe.

Secondly, I would like to mention our 'Define the Business' team who builds Automation Logics' offerings and new capabilities and ensures we always focus on client-centricity. The team is responsible for consolidating what we've learnt in client delivery, along with industry best practices to shape offerings that solve client problems. For example, we have a tried and tested approach to deliver Workload Migration and help our clients realise the benefits of moving to the cloud.

CTG: What are you working on this year?

ET: This year we're committed to continuing our growth journey as a company while putting clients at the heart of all that we do. We have accelerated hiring in the first part of the year to build our capacity to have people with the right skills to respond quickly to client needs. We've also continued to expand our portfolio of cloud adoption offerings that enable digital transformation.

A highlight so far is our partnerships with the cloud service providers going from strength to strength, including with AWS now we have achieved their Migration Acceleration Competency (MAP) which can unlock further cost-saving benefits for our clients.

CTG: Why are events like the Digital Technology Leaders Awards important to the IT Industry?

ET: These events are a chance for us to showcase the incredibly talented people working at Automation Logic. Our success as a business, helping clients with complex problems is down to the talent of the people who work here. Being able to recognise their skills is so important, as a way of thanking them for all their hard work and dedication as well as showing others how respected and appreciated they are within the industry. From individual people to entire project teams, they've helped so many other organisations gain the benefits promised by cloud adoption while also helping others in the industry to constantly help technology progress. On a wider scale, it highlights the amazing work being done in the technology industry to constantly innovate and improve the way things are done, making the future of digital an exciting concept.

Best of luck to Automation Logic, and all our finalists on the day!