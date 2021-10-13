Who saw success at the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021?

Simply making it to the room was a major achievement
Recognising the very best companies and projects in the technology space - as well as the people at the coalface of the tech stack - the Digital Technology Leaders Awards are an important date for everyone from the CIO to your graduate trainees. The 2021 edition was a special one, heralding a long-anticipated return to live events and with the crowd to prove it.
Hundreds of the industry's finest began to gather at The Waldorf Hilton in London from 18:30, with some particularly sharply dressed figures demonstrating that the attendees were set on going all-out on the celebrations.
After sitting down to a lavish three-course meal - all vegetarian, as part of Computing's ongoing Tech Impact campaign - host Darren Altman took the stage, where his musical talents and skill with celebrity impersonations won thunderous applause.
Before long, it was time for the moment everyone had been waiting for: the awards presentations themselves.
Covering three wide areas - organisational, personal and project excellence - the awards honour digital success across the industry. So, who was celebrating when the curtain came down?
Organisational Excellence
Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs
Winner: UST
Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations
Winner: Zurich Insurance Company
Digital Service Company of the Year
Winner: Intoware
Digital Transformation of the Year - SMEs
Winner: Pufferr
Digital Transformation of the Year - Large Organisations
Winner: Lloyds Banking Group
Highly commended: Content Guru
Development Team of the Year
Winner: Sainsbury's - eCommerce Development Team
Project Team of the Year
Winner: University of Edinburgh
Digital Team of the Year
Winner: Pret A Manager
Highly commended: Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Personal Excellence
Digital Ambassador of the Year
Winner: Laura Middleton - London Borough Waltham Forest
Digital Hero of the Year
Winner: Jess Gilbert - Softwire
Young Digital Professional of the Year
Winner: Jazmin Pallo - UST
Highly commended: Michael Foreman - Total Systems
CDO of the Year
Winner: David Devany - Iceland Foods Ltd.
CTO of the Year
Winner: Tim Conroy - Experian
Highly commended: Brian Sullivan - Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency
Project Excellence
Best Automation Project
Winner: Vodafone UK and Sandhata Technologies - TIL Transformation Project
Highly commended: Sainsbury's - AJ - an NLP-powered automated customer contact colleague
Best Small-to-Medium Digital Project
Winner: Purechannels
Highly commended: Technology Transformation Group
Best Large Enterprise Digital Project
Winner: KPS
Best Public Sector Digital Project
Winner: Amido
Highly commended: Broxbourne Borough Council
Best Not-for-Profit Project
Winner: Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - Tackling COVID 19 on the Front Line
Highly commended: HR Wallingford - D-MOSS Dengue Fever Early Warning System
Big Data/IoT Project of the Year
Winner: HR Wallingford - D-MOSS Dengue Fever Early Warning System
Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year
Winner: Kaluza - Kaluza's vehicle-to-grid technology
Highly commended: Thames Tranformation Limited and Technossus UK Limited - Intelligent OCR
Mobile Project of the Year
Winner: Coderus
Security Project of the Year
Winner: N2WS
Highly commended: Salt Communications
New: Most Successful Environmental Project
Winner: Semantrica
Special Award: Most Successful Project in the Pandemic
Winner: Iceland Foods - Iceland.co.uk
Highly commended: Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust