Who saw success at the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021?

Simply making it to the room was a major achievement

Recognising the very best companies and projects in the technology space - as well as the people at the coalface of the tech stack - the Digital Technology Leaders Awards are an important date for everyone from the CIO to your graduate trainees. The 2021 edition was a special one, heralding a long-anticipated return to live events and with the crowd to prove it.

Hundreds of the industry's finest began to gather at The Waldorf Hilton in London from 18:30, with some particularly sharply dressed figures demonstrating that the attendees were set on going all-out on the celebrations.

After sitting down to a lavish three-course meal - all vegetarian, as part of Computing's ongoing Tech Impact campaign - host Darren Altman took the stage, where his musical talents and skill with celebrity impersonations won thunderous applause.

Before long, it was time for the moment everyone had been waiting for: the awards presentations themselves.

Covering three wide areas - organisational, personal and project excellence - the awards honour digital success across the industry. So, who was celebrating when the curtain came down?

Organisational Excellence 

Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs

Winner: UST 

Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations 

Winner: Zurich Insurance Company 

Digital Service Company of the Year 

Winner: Intoware 

Digital Transformation of the Year - SMEs 

Winner: Pufferr 

Digital Transformation of the Year - Large Organisations 

Winner: Lloyds Banking Group 

Highly commended: Content Guru 

Development Team of the Year 

Winner: Sainsbury's - eCommerce Development Team 

Project Team of the Year 

Winner: University of Edinburgh 

Digital Team of the Year 

Winner: Pret A Manager 

Highly commended: Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 

Personal Excellence 

Digital Ambassador of the Year 

Winner: Laura Middleton - London Borough Waltham Forest 

Digital Hero of the Year 

Winner: Jess Gilbert - Softwire 

Young Digital Professional of the Year 

Winner: Jazmin Pallo - UST 

Highly commended: Michael Foreman - Total Systems 

CDO of the Year 

Winner: David Devany - Iceland Foods Ltd. 

CTO of the Year 

Winner: Tim Conroy - Experian 

Highly commended: Brian Sullivan - Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency 

Project Excellence 

Best Automation Project 

Winner: Vodafone UK and Sandhata Technologies - TIL Transformation Project 

Highly commended: Sainsbury's - AJ - an NLP-powered automated customer contact colleague 

Best Small-to-Medium Digital Project 

Winner: Purechannels 

Highly commended: Technology Transformation Group 

Best Large Enterprise Digital Project 

Winner: KPS 

Best Public Sector Digital Project 

Winner: Amido 

Highly commended: Broxbourne Borough Council 

Best Not-for-Profit Project 

Winner: Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - Tackling COVID 19 on the Front Line 

Highly commended: HR Wallingford - D-MOSS Dengue Fever Early Warning System 

Big Data/IoT Project of the Year 

Winner: HR Wallingford - D-MOSS Dengue Fever Early Warning System 

Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year 

Winner: Kaluza - Kaluza's vehicle-to-grid technology 

Highly commended: Thames Tranformation Limited and Technossus UK Limited - Intelligent OCR 

Mobile Project of the Year 

Winner: Coderus 

Security Project of the Year 

Winner: N2WS 

Highly commended: Salt Communications 

New: Most Successful Environmental Project 

Winner: Semantrica 

Special Award: Most Successful Project in the Pandemic 

Winner: Iceland Foods - Iceland.co.uk 

Highly commended: Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 

