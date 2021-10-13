Who saw success at the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021?

Recognising the very best companies and projects in the technology space - as well as the people at the coalface of the tech stack - the Digital Technology Leaders Awards are an important date for everyone from the CIO to your graduate trainees. The 2021 edition was a special one, heralding a long-anticipated return to live events and with the crowd to prove it.

Hundreds of the industry's finest began to gather at The Waldorf Hilton in London from 18:30, with some particularly sharply dressed figures demonstrating that the attendees were set on going all-out on the celebrations.

After sitting down to a lavish three-course meal - all vegetarian, as part of Computing's ongoing Tech Impact campaign - host Darren Altman took the stage, where his musical talents and skill with celebrity impersonations won thunderous applause.

Before long, it was time for the moment everyone had been waiting for: the awards presentations themselves.

Covering three wide areas - organisational, personal and project excellence - the awards honour digital success across the industry. So, who was celebrating when the curtain came down?

Organisational Excellence

Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs

Winner: UST

Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations

Winner: Zurich Insurance Company

Digital Service Company of the Year

Winner: Intoware

Digital Transformation of the Year - SMEs

Winner: Pufferr

Digital Transformation of the Year - Large Organisations

Winner: Lloyds Banking Group

Highly commended: Content Guru

Development Team of the Year

Winner: Sainsbury's - eCommerce Development Team

Project Team of the Year

Winner: University of Edinburgh

Digital Team of the Year

Winner: Pret A Manager

Highly commended: Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Personal Excellence

Digital Ambassador of the Year

Winner: Laura Middleton - London Borough Waltham Forest

Digital Hero of the Year

Winner: Jess Gilbert - Softwire

Young Digital Professional of the Year

Winner: Jazmin Pallo - UST

Highly commended: Michael Foreman - Total Systems

CDO of the Year

Winner: David Devany - Iceland Foods Ltd.

CTO of the Year

Winner: Tim Conroy - Experian

Highly commended: Brian Sullivan - Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency

Project Excellence

Best Automation Project

Winner: Vodafone UK and Sandhata Technologies - TIL Transformation Project

Highly commended: Sainsbury's - AJ - an NLP-powered automated customer contact colleague

Best Small-to-Medium Digital Project

Winner: Purechannels

Highly commended: Technology Transformation Group

Best Large Enterprise Digital Project

Winner: KPS

Best Public Sector Digital Project

Winner: Amido

Highly commended: Broxbourne Borough Council

Best Not-for-Profit Project

Winner: Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - Tackling COVID 19 on the Front Line

Highly commended: HR Wallingford - D-MOSS Dengue Fever Early Warning System

Big Data/IoT Project of the Year

Winner: HR Wallingford - D-MOSS Dengue Fever Early Warning System

Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year

Winner: Kaluza - Kaluza's vehicle-to-grid technology

Highly commended: Thames Tranformation Limited and Technossus UK Limited - Intelligent OCR

Mobile Project of the Year

Winner: Coderus

Security Project of the Year

Winner: N2WS

Highly commended: Salt Communications

New: Most Successful Environmental Project

Winner: Semantrica

Special Award: Most Successful Project in the Pandemic

Winner: Iceland Foods - Iceland.co.uk

Highly commended: Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust