Digital Technology Leaders Awards entry deadline extended to 6th May

Entries close in less than two weeks
Entries close in less than two weeks

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards exist to celebrate the technical professionals at the heart of IT - and there are only days left to enter.

Taking place in London on the 6th July, the Awards honour everyone in the UK IT trade: from web designers and developers, to project managers, security experts and the CDO.

Organisations aren't left out either, with awards for the Best Place to Work in IT and Digital Service Company of the Year - plus a host of awards for projects, like Most Successful Environmental Project and Security Project of the Year.

Enter now

Because the last two years has proven particularly technically challenging, we've extended the entry deadline from the 22nd April to the 6th May - giving everyone a chance to really perfect their entries and let our judges know why you deserve to win.

We're in an age where technology is far more than just a productivity tool: it's absolutely critical to business survival. In a time when the world has undergone many changes to what is deemed 'regular' practices, tech has taken the spotlight in providing efficient and comprehensive solutions to many problems; and companies have had to re-evaluate their approach to not only their daily business, but their overall strategy. In this landscape, innovative firms and individuals have used their IT to stand out from the crowd.

So don't waste time - enter for free today and show our judges how you and your team have achieved greatness in the last 12 months.

