automation logic

Interview: Automation Logic, Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist

Leadership

"At Automation Logic, we help our clients unlock the value of business transformation through cloud adoption"

clock 27 June 2022 • 4 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Beyond the Spark #6 - 'As soon as you think this is a success, you're sowing the seeds of your own downfall'

Stuart Sumner speaks to Kris Saxton, CEO and co-founder of Automation Logic. They discuss the difficulties of managing change and conflict during the pandemic, and staying true to your original vision as you go through the startup journey

clock 01 June 2021 • 1 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Aim for user-centricity, says Automation Logic

Keep it simple, advises David Keigher

clock 20 April 2021 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Should you be worried about cloud lock-in?

Regulatory changes and open-source platforms are addressing long-standing concerns about costs and complexity

clock 11 February 2021 • 4 min read

DevOps

Industry Voice: 6 key tips for measuring DevOps performance

Automation Logic Partner and Co-Founder Kris Saxton tackles some of the most common questions and misconceptions when it comes to measuring how your DevOps processes are performing.

clock 18 November 2019 • 3 min read

DevOps

Industry Voice: How to advance your DevOps capability and measure what matters

clock 30 October 2019 • 4 min read

DevOps

DevOps: Engage engineers with tangible - and achievable - targets

IT Leaders talk about what's been holding up DevOps, and what's been driving it, at Computing's latest Dining Club

clock 24 June 2019 • 5 min read

DevOps

Doing DevOps without measuring performance is like doing archery in the dark

If that sounds dangerous, it's because it is

clock 20 March 2019 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Cloud Live: The seven sins of multi-cloud

Kris Saxton of Automation Logic divided the cardinal sins of multi-cloud into abstraction, ambition and approach

clock 20 September 2018 • 4 min read
