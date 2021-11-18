"Representation matters": Why Scott Logic is sponsoring IT Leader of the Year at the Women in Tech Excellence Awards

clock • 1 min read

Women are still underrepresented in tech, and it's time for that to change

The Women in Tech Excellence Awards, celebrating the amazing women in our industry, are fast approaching. As well as honouring their great work, the awards - now in their fifth year - have another purpose: to inspire younger women looking to build a career in our industry.

That is why Scott Logic is sponsoring the important IT Leader of the Year category this year, which recognises a female IT leader who best demonstrates excellence in leadership, communication and strategic vision.

Steve Foreshaw-Cain, CEO of Scott Logic, explains, "We're sponsoring this award because it goes to the heart of why our business exists: to create opportunity.

"While the challenge of increasing diversity in IT is definitely on the agenda of all UK businesses, we are too far away from solving the problem of why this is so.

The simple truth is that women are still significantly underrepresented in leadership positions in our industry, and representation matters - as does recognition. Women shouldn't just have to imagine a career in IT, they should be able to see it."

Our thanks to Scott Logic for their assistance in bringing the Women in Tech Excellence Awards to life. The Awards take place next week, the 24th November, and while tables are sold out some seats are still available. We'll see you there.

