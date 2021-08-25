Cloud Awards finalist Digital Space doesn't believe in slowing down

Some would say that after a period of acquisitions and rebranding, it's time to rest and consolidate - but this isn't a policy that Digital Space, a finalist in this year's Cloud Excellence Awards, subscribes to.

A technology platform and cloud solutions provider based in Newark-on-Trent, Digital Space employs more than 350 people and focuses on three core areas: SD-WAN, Cloud and SASE. But just 12 months ago, you'd have found no mention of Digital Space anywhere.

"In June this year, we announced our transformation from Timico into Digital Space, following multiple acquisitions of cloud capability, including most recently Arcus Cloud Services," says Tim Lancaster, the company's managing director of cloud.

[image_library_tag 38889f57-bb66-4bc6-9991-5a52918d2d3d 720x480 height="480" width="720" alt="Tim Lancaster, MD of Cloud, Digital Space" ] Tim Lancaster, MD of Cloud, Digital Space

"The strategic rebrand to Digital Space marked how we had changed internally as a business through adding new capabilities and developing our Connected, Productive and Secure spaces - our focus areas for solution delivery. It was also a positive message for our people who focus on delivering our SPACE (Straight-forward, Proactive, Accountable, Customer-centric and Enterprising) behaviours.

"The rebrand was well-received by our customers as well as the industry as a whole. We are keen to create a better world for our valued staff, customers, and communities through our corporate social responsibilities (CSR), so I am extremely excited about the future for Digital Space."

But just because everything has gone well so far doesn't mean it's time to stop - in fact, work is speeding up, and Lancaster has some ambitious targets.

"I'm working on developing our cloud services and delivery so that we can become the UK's leading cloud-first solutions provider in the mid- and enterprise markets. There are several parts to this, from developing teams and skills to improving vendor partnerships and adding functionality to our Customer Space - a platform which gives our customers visibility and control of all that we do for them.

"As I say, CSR is becoming increasingly important to us, particularly helping our customers to reduce energy use and carbon emissions through moving to the cloud. In our own data centres, we are changing the layout, cooling and power consumption to improve sustainability."

Digital Space is a finalist in Best Cloud Project at the Cloud Excellence Awards, where the company is highlighting its work with customers in the pandemic.

"The challenges of lockdown over the last 18 months have resulted in technology becoming a lifeline for many organisations…[and] those organisations working on the frontline relied heavily on the support of IT teams to remain operational.

"For instance, at Digital Space, we provided 24/7 IT monitoring for first-aid charity, St John Ambulance working on the frontline. We needed to ensure their systems remained operational and that ambulances could continuously communicate with the contact centre.

"Highlighting the role of IT in overcoming the challenges of lockdown and our subsequent recovery is important, and events such as the Cloud Excellence Awards are a great opportunity to showcase effective solutions, good practice and innovation across the industry. It provides inspiration to customers and suppliers alike."

