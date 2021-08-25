Microsoft eases Windows 11 installation with newly released ISO

Microsoft has made it much easier for eager Windows users to install preview builds of its upcoming Windows 11 OS, with a new transferrable ISO file.

The commercial version of Windows 11 is due for release later this year, but its preview versions are available for Windows Insider Program members and developers.

Microsoft has now announced that users can download and install the new OS using an ISO file (build number 22000.132), which can be burned on a DVD or loaded onto a USB drive for a clean install or in-place upgrade.

The new ISO features a new out of box experience (OOBE) for users, introducing a new setup process and the ability to rename the PC during installation. It also shows the estimated time left for the installation.

To download the Windows 11 ISO file, compatible PC users need to sign up for Windows Insider via Microsoft's official website.

After that, they'll need to visit the Windows Insider Preview downloads page and sign in with either their personal Microsoft account or a business account.

After signing in, the page offers users the option between Dev Channel and Beta Channel. Users should note that the Dev Channel is updated frequently and contains the latest features for Windows 11, although is typically more unstable. The Beta channel is more stable, but it doesn't get all the latest updates.

Last week, Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160 to everyone in both the Dev and Beta Channels.

Microsoft announced Windows 11 in June, promising to make it available on new desktops, laptops and other devices by the end of the year.

Windows 11 is cosmetically very different from Windows 10. It includes a redesigned Start button, revamped task bar and sounds, and a variety of other features designed to enhance efficiency and speed.

However, the new OS will see only one major feature update in a year, in contrast to twice-a-year feature updates for Windows 10.

People are eager to try out the new operating system, as indicated in the results of a new survey, in which over half of the participants said they plan to upgrade to Windows 11 at its launch.

The survey, by WindowsReport, asked nearly 11,100 people a variety of questions about the upcoming OS.

53 per cent said the new OS 'looks amazing' and they 'can't wait to install it'.

51 per cent said they were already Windows Insiders (the survey, from a Windows fansite, was clearly a bit self-selecting), and an additional 17 per cent said that while they are not Insiders now, they plan to be to try out Windows 11 before its launch.

When asked about their favourite new feature in Windows 11, 35 per cent of the respondents mentioned the 'centered Start menu', followed by native support for Android apps (26 per cent) and Xbox Game Pass and Auto HDR (13 per cent).