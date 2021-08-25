Finalists announced for UK IT Industry Awards 2021

IT and digital services have played a critical role in the last 18 months. Now more than ever, it is time to recognise and reward the IT professionals behind these services: the vital workers ensuring people and businesses have stayed connected during the pandemic and keeping the national infrastructure working.

The UK IT Industry Awards celebrate organisational and individual excellence, from those who are inspiring the next generation of professionals to those helping to shape the future of IT, our industry and digital society.

From transport apps and online shopping baskets to literally saving lives, modern IT impacts us all. Our categories - including Healthcare Project of the Year, Best Place to Work in IT and, of course, the prestigious CIO of the Year - aim to recognise every aspect of technology.

With that in mind, we are pleased to announce the shortlist for the UK IT Industry Awards; the largest and most well-known event in the technology industry calendar. A huge congratulations to all our 2021 finalists, who stood out in what has been an incredibly hard year. The competition was tough, and we were amazed with the time and effort that our finalists put in.

Winners for the UK IT Industry Awards are chosen based on more than the strength of a written entry, by a panel of judges drawn from the list of sponsors. All UK IT categories are judged in conversation with panels of IT leaders that are rigorously, stringently independent.

Once the judging is over, we will announce the winners at a live awards ceremony on Wednesday 10th November, at Evolution London. For more information about the awards and to see the full shortlist, visit the UK IT Industry Awards website.