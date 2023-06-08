Bob Compton

Bob has been leading IT at a senior level for more than a decade, covering a variety of C-level positions including CTO, CDO and his current CIO role, which he has now held for a year. In his previous role as Information Systems Director he led many initiatives to modernise IT at Mobilize, including deploying RPA, switching to Agile and creating new schemes for graduates and trainees.

How did you get into IT?

I've taken the traditional IT route of being interested in computers, to first job as deskside support, building physical servers, installing networking; then I moved to Access development, website creation in the htmp/css days and dreamweaver! Then SQL Server, DBA, Business Intelligence, SQL Development and through line management, running departments and ultimately senior leadership and setting the strategy (with lots more in between).

There has never been anything else for me - always in tech and financial services/banking. Worked in Fintech before the term existed!

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

Our company strategy at both global and local level has this fully embedded as part of our sustainability strategy. My department's great place to work scores show that everyone feels treated fairly regardless of age, race, sexual orientation and gender, and I would not have it any other way. Inclusivity has to be the standard position and diversity makes us stronger! Also from an IT perspective I'm really proud that we have recruited from outside of IT into the department, which has led to a successful mix or IT and business team members together. It has worked well, and produced some great development opportunities for many people.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

This would be 100% finding practical uses of AI and also automation within the organisation. I co-facilitate our global AI RPA Tribe with a colleague from Germany and it's just a really exciting time for these technologies. RPA is now common place and we are really ramping up the usage globally. AI is hitting prime time for mass adoption beyond data application and more as a practical assistant (ChatGPT and text-to-image services), although obviously still a long way to go - but not as long a way to go as quantum!

What would an outsider find the most surprising part of your job?

Maybe it's more common than I know but I suppose they may be surprised about "one role but many hats worn." Covering the strategy of CIO, CTO, CDO, Tribe facilitator and more, which for me is just amazing because (regardless of workload) it makes for an exciting and varied day-to-day, and the opportunity to get involved with and deliver amazing solutions with my team.

What's your secret talent?

I discovered a secret talent last summer on a trip down memory lane to the seaside with my daughter when we won hundreds of tickets on the basketball arcade machine (and others). A ridiculous amount of tickets kept coming out of the machine! Felt pretty invincible, unless we consider the 500+ tickets were worth a small bag of Haribo or a yo-yo at the trade in desk!

What makes you laugh?

Literally ANYTHING, but especially enjoy the in jokes and silly banter at home with my family. Saw a show at the Apollo before Christmas and the best acts in order of funny were: McIntyre, Romesh and Dara O'Brien!