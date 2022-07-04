James Packer

Packer has a wealth of experience in technology, especially in the security space, having spent seven of his 13 years in the industry working as an infosec professional. That includes his current role as Head of Information Security at EF Education First, where he exercises his expertise in cloud security, incident management, security awareness & culture, risk management, and technical security training.

Packer is an advocate for breaking down the barriers around the cyber profession; instilling a culture of information security as everyone's responsibility.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

Firstly by prioritising hiring from with, giving all personnel equal opportunity to progress and move in to other roles, including junior personnel where training and development will be required; we give equal opportunity for staff to be their best selves. Secondly, as a global company, we get applicants from around the world; and irrespective of location, we consider candidates based on their skills and experience, if a role needs to be made 100% remote because a candidate is awesome and perfect for the role, we will make that happen.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

Zero Trust solutions and Access Brokers that are both comprehensive in their integrations but also can slot in with the latest technology delivery tools like Kubernetes, CI/CD and native cloud tooling.

What do you to unwind?

I love spending time helping my son to learn and grow; he's only five years old. I also love networking, volunteering and giving back to the security industry, particularly helping members of the public be more secure. Lastly, I enjoy sunny rides on my motorbike in the mountains.

If you were an animal (other than human), which animal would you be and why?

I would be a meerkat - because I am not afraid to voice concerns, but I also can be very quiet and observant when its needed. Also, because I am very family orientated and look after my 'gang'.

What makes you laugh?

Several things! Humour is one of my lifelines for happiness and it follows me personally and professionally! 1. Poignant GIFs 2. British comedians' sense of humour 3. Donald Trump! 4. Story telling

How did you get into IT?

I was drawn to computers from a young age, enchanted by the magic of the plastic box that showed pictures from around the world. I then grew curious about how it worked, how to break it and how to fix it. That took me to my first job fixing printers and servers in a printing house. Things have only escalated and become more enchanting ever since!