Peter Cochrane: All I want for Christmas is a usable UI
One of my self-inflicted professional mantras is to: "Continually try out and test as many new technologies as possible in order to gauge their efficacy in whatever management and scientific regime I happen...
More on Gadgets
Apple unveils iPhone 12 series with 5G capability and faster Bionic chipset
The cheapest model starts at £699 in the UK
Apple to unveil new iPhone models next week
The company is expected to announce four iPhone 12 models on 13th October
Apple launches new iPad, Watch and workout platform - but there's no mention of iPhone 12
Says its new iPad Air is six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook
Apple rumoured to launch iPhone 12 in October, 'Pro' handsets to come in November
Apple Watch and iPads may be launched next month
Back to Top