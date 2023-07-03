Apple forced to cut production plans for Vision Pro headset, report

clock • 3 min read
Vision Pro headset design challenges force Apple to cut production plans. Image credit: Apple
Image:

Apple had projected sales of one million units for the first year, but the real number is now expected to be less that half of that figure

Difficulties in producing the intricate design have led Apple to lower its production targets for the highly anticipated mixed-reality Vision Pro headset. The Financial Times reported on Monday,...

