Apple avoids EU fine with iPhone changes

Apple has avoided a potential fine and antitrust case by the European Commission, by tweaking its iPhone settings to make it easier for third-party developers to create viable alternatives to Apple Pay.
This includes allowing access by third-parties to the iPhone's Near-Field Communication (NFC) functionality for contactless payments, and allowing third party payment apps to be set as the default ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders