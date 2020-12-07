Users of older iPhones report battery problems with iOS 14.2
Models up to and including iPhone 11 seem to be affected
Apple iPhone users updating their older device to iOS 14.2 are reportedly facing severe battery drainage issues. According to MacRumors, many iPhone users recently detailed their battery issues on Reddit...
