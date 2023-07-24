Clop using clearweb to publish MOVEit data

Data is freely available for all to view

clock • 3 min read
Clop using clearweb to publish MOVEit data

The Clop ransomware gang has started creating publicly accessible websites to leak the data it stole in the recent MOVEit Transfer data theft attacks.

Citing security researcher Dominic Alvieri, BleepingComputer reports that Clop created its initial clearweb site for data stolen from business consulting firm PWC. It used that site to publish the company's information through four spanned ZIP archives.

Since then the group has proceeded to create websites for Aon, EY, Kirkland and TD Ameritrade.

Last year, the ALPHV ransomware gang, also known as BlackCat, starting using a new extortion tactic involving the creation of clearweb websites, which are accessible through the public-facing internet and specifically target individual victims.

The shift in ALPHV's approach involved leaking stolen data and putting additional pressure on the victims to comply with ransom demands.

Ransomware data leak sites are commonly hosted on the Tor network, due to the higher difficulty in taking them down or seizing the operators' infrastructure. Tor's anonymity helps ransomware operators evade detection and maintain their operations more effectively.

However, this hosting method also brings its own set of challenges and issues.

Tor restricts access for users who are not familiar with it or don't have the necessary tools to access websites on the dark web; accessing sites on Tor requires a specialised Tor browser. In addition, dark web content is not indexed by search engines, and download speeds are often slow.

A clearweb website, on the other hand, is directly hosted on the public internet. Consequently, data leaked on these sites is likely to be indexed by search engines, amplifying its spread.

As reported by BleepingComputer, Clop's clearweb sites for leaking MOVEit victim's data lack the sophistication seen in those created by ALPHV.

At the time of writing, all of Clop's identified clearweb extortion sites have been taken offline, though the reason remain uncertain.

Clop gang earnings

According to a recent report from Coveware, Clop is projected to make a substantial profit of between $75 million and $100 million from the MOVEit campaign.

Clop launched the MOVEit hack in May, taking advantage of a zero-day vulnerability in the MOVEit Transfer secure file transfer platform.

The impact has been significant, affecting hundreds of companies globally, as well as some government organisations.

Coveware estimates that only a limited number of victims will comply with Clop's ransom demands. As a result, the gang has adapted its extortion strategy and is demanding significantly higher ransoms compared to previous data exfiltration attacks.

Coveware CEO Bill Siegel highlighted that Clop's success in the MOVEit attacks far surpasses its recent GoAnywhere data theft attacks. In the GoAnywhere campaign, Clop managed to breach only 130 victims and received minimal ransom payments.

In response to the severity of the Clop ransomware attacks, the US State Department last month announced a $10 million bounty for any information that could link the attacks to a foreign government.

Interestingly, the Clop gang has stated on its website that it would delete any data obtained from government agencies - although it is a criminal gang, so take that with a pinch of salt.

Related Topics

You may also like
Microsoft cloud breach could be much wider than initially reported, researchers warn

Threats and Risks

Microsoft breach impact could be larger than first thought

Microsoft still says only Outlook and Exchange Online were impacted

clock 23 July 2023 • 3 min read
Tomra is known for manufacturing reverse vending machines, some of which are now inoperable

Hacking

Recycling giant Tomra hit with cyberattack

But 'most' services are designed to operate offline

clock 19 July 2023 • 2 min read
Researchers expose a new ransomware abusing 'Sophos' name

Threats and Risks

SophosEncrypt: Researchers expose new ransomware abusing the Sophos name

The executable uses 'Sophos' in the ransom notice and the '.sophos' extension for encrypted files

clock 19 July 2023 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Interview: Avanade, Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist

General says 'Judeo-Christian society' makes USA's AI better than rivals'

Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now
21 Sep
06:30PM
Award

Cloud Excellence Awards 2023

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Hacking

Tomra is known for manufacturing reverse vending machines, some of which are now inoperable
Hacking

Recycling giant Tomra hit with cyberattack

But 'most' services are designed to operate offline

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 19 July 2023 • 2 min read
JumpCloud says a state-sponsored threat actor compromised its systems
Hacking

JumpCloud: A 'state-sponsored threat actor' compromised our systems

Firm says the threat actor was 'sophisticated' and 'persistent'

Dev Kundaliya
clock 18 July 2023 • 2 min read
British prosecutors say teens hacked Uber, Rockstar
Hacking

Teens on trial for hacking Uber, Rockstar and others

They are also alleged to have links with Lapsus$ gang

Dev Kundaliya
clock 13 July 2023 • 3 min read