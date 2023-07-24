Experts share practical tips on unlocking the power of AI

Experts share practical tips on unlocking the power of AI

Join us at IT Leaders Summit in October for this exclusive panel discussion.

Reflecting the industry zeitgeist, Computing is hosting a panel discussing on machine learning and AI in the workplace at our annual IT Leaders Summit.

Taking place on 4th and 5th October at Down Hall, Essex, the IT Leaders Summit will bring together senior IT Leaders from across the UK to look into the practical side of using AI at work.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming industries worldwide, and software development is no exception.

Our panel of expert speakers are poised to explore how IT leaders can effectively harness the potential of AI and analytics in the workplace, leveraging it to boost productivity, streamline workflows and develop smarter applications.

That includes both approaches that have been around for years, like automation, as well as newer forms of the technology like generative AI.

Our panel of experts includes Huseyin Seker, professor of computing sciences and associate dean (research, innovation, enterprise) at Birmingham City University; Rahul Mundke, director at Bank of America; Steven Hemmings, enterprise architect at Tevva; and Scott Finnie - Partner & and Solution Architect, Hymans Robertson.

Computing's own associate editor, Penny Horwood, will chair the discussion.

Reflecting the changing face of IT leadership

IT leadership is a demanding role in which, paradoxically, technology plays only a minor part. The people and process aspects are much more important, which is why many successful IT leaders hail from non-technical backgrounds.

The ability to build teams with the requisite mix of skills and personalities, the capacity for bridging the divide between tech and the rest of the business, and the vision to see which way the wind is blowing and adapt accordingly are common to almost all great IT leaders.

With insightful keynotes, lively panel sessions and special boardroom meetings, the IT Leaders Summit 2023 is where IT heads get down to the serious business of technology.

For more information and to register your complimentary place, click here.

