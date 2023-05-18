BT to slash workforce by up to 42% by 2030

BT Group, the largest network operator in the UK, plans to reduce its workforce by 40,000 to 55,000 employees by the end of the decade.
The move comes as the company finalises its nationwide fibre-optic deployment and adapts emerging technologies like AI. The upcoming layoffs at BT Group will affect both direct BT employees and ...
