BT to slash workforce by up to 42% by 2030

End of full-fibre rollout and adoption of AI named as contributing factors

clock • 3 min read
BT says the end of the fibre rollout will cost
Image:

BT says the end of the fibre rollout will cost

BT Group, the largest network operator in the UK, plans to reduce its workforce by 40,000 to 55,000 employees by the end of the decade.

The move comes as the company finalises its nationwide fibre-optic deployment and adapts emerging technologies like AI. The upcoming layoffs at BT Group will affect both direct BT employees and ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Google's new AI training data fivefold larger than predecessors

Cisco fixes critical bugs in Small Business Series switches

More on Corporate

Microsoft confirms staff salary freeze
Corporate

Microsoft confirms staff salary freeze

Company says it will 'continue to invest in our employees through promotions, bonus and stock'

Andrea Gaini
clock 15 May 2023 • 2 min read
LinkedIn fires over 700 employees
Corporate

LinkedIn fires over 700 employees, phases out China-focused app

The market and customer demand has become more volatile, says CEO Ryan Rolansky

Dev Kundaliya
clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
Arvind Krishna, IBM
Corporate

IBM CEO says 30% of back office roles could disappear within five years

As we head towards the middle of 2023, the process of reckoning with the impact of AI on education, jobs and financial markets continues.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 03 May 2023 • 3 min read