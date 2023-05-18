'Prison changed my perspective': From inmate to techy

Prison is probably not your go-to recruitment ground when you need new staff, but Jacob Hill, MD of Offploy, thinks it should be. Hill is an ex-inmate himself, having gone to jail in 2015 for se...
