'Prison changed my perspective': From inmate to techy

Crime doesn't pay, but Offploy's Jacob Hill took important lessons from his time behind bars

Tom Allen
clock • 4 min read
'Prison changed my perspective': From inmate to techy

Prison is probably not your go-to recruitment ground when you need new staff, but Jacob Hill, MD of Offploy, thinks it should be. Hill is an ex-inmate himself, having gone to jail in 2015 for se...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Ukraine joins NATO Cyber Centre

Embrace neurodiversity and close the cyber skills gap, says Cybersecurity Festival keynote

More on Office Software

Microsoft's AI-powered Copilot for Office will create documents and analyse data
Office Software

Microsoft's AI-powered Copilot for Office will create documents and analyse data

Aims to help with the 80% of mundane work so people can focus on the 20% value-add

Dev Kundaliya
clock 17 March 2023 • 3 min read
Google Cloud announces AI-powered features for Gmail and Docs
Office Software

Google Cloud adds AI to Gmail and Docs

Aiming to bring AI to 'nearly all' of Workspace

Dev Kundaliya
clock 15 March 2023 • 3 min read
Post Office discussed Horizon replacement with IBM in 2015
Office Software

Post Office discussed Horizon replacement with IBM in 2015

Abandoned the plan due to concerns over cost and scale

Dev Kundaliya
clock 02 March 2023 • 3 min read